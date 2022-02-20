The people behind an animal rescue sanctuary in West Yorkshire say they hope it can eventually become an official charity.

Millington's Magical Barn was started five years ago when owner Jake Ratcliffe used his life savings to create the sanctuary.

It currently cares for more than 70 animals who will live out the rest of their lives in what Mr Ratcliffe describes as "luxury".

He says they hope to "leave a legacy for the future and that many more animals will be rescued".