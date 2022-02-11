A prolific burglar who stole cars and Christmas presents before rapping about it online has been jailed.

Dylan McEwan, 19, admitted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to three years.

Police used a rap he posted as evidence in court, in which he called himself the "B-town grafter" who "spent time behind bars".

Two youth accomplices were also given community rehabilitation orders.

