A blind man says pavement parking is putting people's lives at risk and is urging drivers to stop.

Terry Quinn, from Bradford, has shared footage online of cars blocking the paths on his daily walks and says it can be "terrifying" to be forced into the road to get past obstructions.

He said: "It makes me nervous, it makes me anxious, it makes me wonder whether I should actually carry on that walk or just turn around and go back.

"Peoples lives are being put at risk, just going for a walk."