A charity has paid for free TV sets and goody bags for blood cancer patients in Leeds for more than five years.

Hug on a Tray provide the service for patients on the haematology wards at St James's Hospital.

Lindsay Noble, who founded the charity, said: "Once the Hug on a Tray girls come in, it's a riot because they make jokes and their faces just lift."

The charity raises funds through donations, tombolas and through their shop in Otley.