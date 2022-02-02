Hug on a Tray: The Leeds charity supporting blood cancer patients
A charity has paid for free TV sets and goody bags for blood cancer patients in Leeds for more than five years.
Hug on a Tray provide the service for patients on the haematology wards at St James's Hospital.
Lindsay Noble, who founded the charity, said: "Once the Hug on a Tray girls come in, it's a riot because they make jokes and their faces just lift."
The charity raises funds through donations, tombolas and through their shop in Otley.