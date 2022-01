An 81-year-old woman who has been running her village shop for nearly 50 years says she has no intention of giving up.

May Stocks has been running her store in the tiny hamlet of Colden, near Hebden Bridge, since 1974.

Since then the shop has been open six-days-a-week, every week except Christmas Day, providing for the local community.

She said: "It's nice when people realise and are thankful for what you've done."