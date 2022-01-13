The 86-year-old runner who refuses to slow down

An 86-year-old athlete has vowed to keep up the sporting pace.

Tony Bowman, from Guiseley in West Yorkshire, has been taking part in athletic events since he was a child.

Despite having two heart attacks and suffering heart failure three times, Mr Bowman holds numerous records for sprinting in his age bracket.

The veteran sportsman's ambition is to run the 100 metres aged 100 and to live to 120.

When asked if he still got a buzz from competing, Mr Bowman explained that in the moments before a race the "adrenaline rush is unbelievable".