The wild swimmers dipping every day in January

Wild swimmers are venturing into open water every day in January to raise money for homeless people.

The January Daily Dip fundraises for Crisis, a national charity supporting homeless people.

Last year, the event raised more than £55,000.

Louise Studd, from West Yorkshire, has been open water swimming in January for three years.

She said: "We're taking the time to think about those less fortunate than us. We have a choice to do this but for many people living out on the streets, it's not a choice."

