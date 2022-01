A Christmas tree recycling company has found a novel way of helping to reduce flooding.

Rooted, based in Todmorden, rents trees to families to use year after year, caring for them between each Christmas.

But when the trees become too big for customers' homes they are planted along Calder Valley to help prevent flooding.

Owner Sara Tomkins said: "We believe there is a different way of doing it and a more sustainable way of having Christmas."