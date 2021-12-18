Buying £10,000 of Christmas toys - to give them away

A team of garden landscapers from Leeds has spent thousands of pounds buying Christmas toys - before donating them all to charity.

Reese Fletcher and his team, from Kippax, originally made and sold more than 800 wooden Christmas trees and raised £10,000.

Using the money, Mr Fletcher and colleagues did the ultimate trolley dash in a toy shop before donating the gifts to charity Forward Leeds, who work with vulnerable families.

Mr Fletcher said the phrase encompassing the entire idea was "it's nice to be nice".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.