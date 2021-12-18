A team of garden landscapers from Leeds has spent thousands of pounds buying Christmas toys - before donating them all to charity.

Reese Fletcher and his team, from Kippax, originally made and sold more than 800 wooden Christmas trees and raised £10,000.

Using the money, Mr Fletcher and colleagues did the ultimate trolley dash in a toy shop before donating the gifts to charity Forward Leeds, who work with vulnerable families.

Mr Fletcher said the phrase encompassing the entire idea was "it's nice to be nice".