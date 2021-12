A 999 call made by the woman convicted of murdering her partner's 16-month-old daughter has been released.

Savannah Brockhill made the call after fatally assaulting Star Hobson.

In it, she can be heard to claim she was in another room when the little girl fell and hurt herself.

Jurors at Bradford Crown Court found Brockhill guilty of killing Star in a severe assault.

