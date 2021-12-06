A man who started using heroin aged 12, has founded a project aimed at helping other people recover from addiction.

Chris Sylvester, 40, from Leeds, spent 22 years as an addict who was in and out of prison.

The Getting Clean project offers support sessions to recovering addicts and organises community activities such as litter picking.

He said helping others "makes me feel life my life hasn't been a waste".

If you have been affected by the issues in the video above, contact the BBC Action Line.