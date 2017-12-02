Profits from the sale of hundreds of wooden Christmas trees made from fences will be used to buy presents for thousands of vulnerable children, according to a team of West Yorkshire landscape gardeners behind the festive project.

Reese Fletcher, from Kippax, started the scheme last Christmas and this year he says he hopes to make thousands of pounds to buy gifts, adding: "It's nice to be nice, isn't it? Give a bit back."

The team plans to spend all the profits from the trees in a Leeds toy store before donating the gifts to a charity which will distribute them to families in the city.

Nathan Ward, Mr Fletcher's colleague, says: "Every kid has always wanted to be able to walk in a shop and just scoop everything off the side and that's practically what we did."