A 23-year-old man who stands at Leeds Railway Station with a sign explaining that "It's OK to talk" said one conversation could change a life.

Ben Ogden, from Skipton, said his mental health had worsened over the course of the pandemic but by speaking out he was able to move forward.

The 23-year-old added there were times when he just "didn't want to go out in to the world" but that "it's 2021 and it's so important to talk about this".

His friend, 21-year-old Matthew Payne, was also struggling with anxiety around the same time and, after opening up to Ben, said "one conversation just changed my life".

If you have been affected by the issues in the video above, contact the BBC Action Line.