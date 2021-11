For many UK pet owners and their beloved animals, 5 November is a dreaded date.

It's something dog trainer Clare Andrusyk understands, and has come up with ideas she hopes will help.

Clare, who has worked with canines for more than 20 years, recently had an incident where her own dog was hit with a firework.

As well as advice for fellow owners, she's also urged people without pets to choose public displays instead of hosting private ones.