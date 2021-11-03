A 69-year-old woman and a schoolgirl who became pen pals during the coronavirus pandemic have finally met face-to-face.

Lesley Roebuck, from Leeds, travelled to London to meet Aleena after the pair had swapped letters for about 18 months.

The pair exchanged gifts when they met up in a park and agreed to continue writing to each other.

Lesley, who was forced to shield, said: "I was in the house most of the time. Being able to write the letters to Aleena and then receive them, it was wonderful."

The pen pal match-ups were arranged by the Hawksworth Older People's Support Services charity through Aleena's school.