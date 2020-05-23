With an increase in people trying to live a sustainable lifestyle, a charity has warned that blind people can be "excluded".

Marc Powell, from the Royal National Institute of Blind People, said: "To people like myself who are blind or partially sighted, we want to play our part."

Mr Powell added that a "lot" of information, including recycling details on packaging, was conveyed visually: "Therefore I am excluded from that."

This story was told by Maisie Goodwin in Halifax as part of the BBC's Young Reporter project.

