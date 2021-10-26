Three women affected by drink spiking have shared their feelings ahead of a proposed boycott of venues over safety.

Campaign group Girls Night In has organised a boycott of clubs and bars on Wednesday night in cities across the UK.

Shauna, 21, who studied in Leeds, said that having her drink spiked had left her "really scared to go out again".

If she met the person who had done it, she said she would ask: "What is going on in your life that you feel making somebody else unconscious is enjoyable, what do you gain from that?"

A separate incident involving 22-year-old Elyse and her friend Millie in Leeds has meant the pair have decided to avoid certain places for a while.