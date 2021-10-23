The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox believes "serious conversations" about the safety of people in public life need to take place.

Kim Leadbeater, who represents the same Batley and Spen parliamentary seat her sister did before she was killed in 2016, has said she is having the same conversations after the death of Sir David Amess as she did after Ms Cox's death.

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death on 15 October in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. A man has been charged with his murder.

Ms Leadbeater told constituent and film-maker Sam Teale that she was frustrated by "having a lot very similar conversations" to those she had in the wake of her sister's death.

She added: "I'm not sure things have changed that much in the last five years and that is really heartbreaking."

You can see more on this story on Politics North on BBC iPlayer.