A former emergency medical dispatcher is urging people to learn CPR after it saved his life.

Chris Solomons suffered a severe heart attack at the beginning of a shift in July 2010 but, thanks to the paramedics he was working with at the time using CPR, he survived.

Mr Solomons, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, said the feeling of the heart attack was like "having a 10-tonne elephant sat on your chest".

He was speaking on Restart a Heart Day, an annual initiative to teach young people CPR.