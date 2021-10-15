A Yorkshire malt production company has warned customers that prices of products such as beer and bread will increase.

Thomas Fawcett and Sons Ltd, who are based in Castleford, said their gas costs have increased by 514% in the last two weeks.

James Fawcett, the company's chief executive, said: "We are looking at a very, very serious inflationary impact across many industries.

"We have to face up to it, it is happening and it is very, very real."