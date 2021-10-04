Universal Credit: Bradford food bank volunteer on concerns at £20 cut
A food bank volunteer has spoken out about his worries when the Universal Credit uplift ends.
Gary Stringer, from Bradford, said: "I'm just concerned how am I gonna [afford] food, electric, other bills and everything?"
The £20 weekly increase is due to end in October, despite appeals from many MPs to make it permanent.
A government spokesperson said the uplift was "temporary" and designed to help people through the "toughest stages of the pandemic".
