A food bank volunteer has spoken out about his worries when the Universal Credit uplift ends.

Gary Stringer, from Bradford, said: "I'm just concerned how am I gonna [afford] food, electric, other bills and everything?"

The £20 weekly increase is due to end in October, despite appeals from many MPs to make it permanent.

A government spokesperson said the uplift was "temporary" and designed to help people through the "toughest stages of the pandemic".