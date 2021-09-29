A vigil has been held in Leeds to raise awareness of women's safety issues following the death of Sabina Nessa in London.

The vigil took place outside the steps of the University of Leeds's Parkinson building.

Lucy Richards, one of the organisers, said: "We're always messaging each other, making sure we're getting home safely and it's constant, we're always looking behind our backs.

"People were protesting about this decades ago and it just feels like it's an ongoing thing that isn't getting any better so something needs to happen."