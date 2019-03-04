An urban farm in Leeds is helping young people grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

The farm, in Harehills, was built by young people with support from local charity CATCH.

Solomon, one of the volunteers, said: "You learn new skills, you learn life skills. You start to appreciate the food more. In our area here, you don't get the chance to eat fresh vegetables or fresh fruit."

Dr Ian Shaw, from the University of Leeds, volunteers for the charity and said building it has been a "fantastic adventure".