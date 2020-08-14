Eight-year-old Oscar is living in Leeds Children's Hospital awaiting heart surgery.

The boy from Bradford was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and in June was told he needed an urgent heart transplant.

His mother Tiffany says "you are hoping for a heart, but you know the other side for your child to get a heart somebody has to lose someone."

Doctors say Oscar's condition is stable but until he has a heart transplant he must live at the hospital.