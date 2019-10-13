Two 200m (656ft) chimney stacks and a boiler house have been flattened at a disused power station.

The controlled explosion took place at the former coal-fired Ferrybridge C Power Station, alongside the A1(M) in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

A 250-metre (820ft) exclusion zone was set up ahead of the blast on Sunday, with some nearby houses evacuated.

Work to demolish the site started in 2019.