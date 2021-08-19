A cat which was left paralysed by a road accident in Dubai has been flown thousands of miles to West Yorkshire for treatment.

Manisha endured a 4,000-mile-plus plane journey to Bradford Cat Watch Rescue after being found badly injured in the United Arab Emirates.

Katie Lloyd, from Bradford Cat Watch Rescue, said she wanted to help after seeing the cat "left for dead" in Dubai.

"When I heard that and saw this little cat, I thought we've got to get her to Bradford."