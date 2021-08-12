Following the success of Team GB's skateboarders at the Olympics, members of an all-female skateboarding group in Leeds say they've seen an increase in the number of people inspired to get involved in the sport.

Jess Melia-Hill, who founded Rollin' With The Girls, says: "When you go to a skate park, it's such a male-dominated environment...We really want a safe space of like-minded girls".

One of the group's coaches, Esme Knight, says she's seen a lot more people "putting in effort" to get into the sport following the success of 13-year-old Sky Brown in Tokyo.