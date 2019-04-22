Parkinson's disease: Painter finds freedom in painting
A woman from Wakefield says she has found freedom in painting after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016.
Jan Sargeant struggles to make food, get around and dress herself, however her artwork is being displayed across the world.
The former university lecturer uses techniques such as painting with tissue because her hands are too weak to hold brushes accurately.
Her work is on display in New York and will soon be seen at exhibitions in London and Sheffield.
- Leeds & West Yorkshire