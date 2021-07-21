Thousands celebrate Eid al-Adha with outdoor prayers in Batley
More than 2,000 people gathered in Batley to celebrate Eid al-Adha with outdoor prayers.
Eid al-Adha is marked by communal prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.
Organisers urged people to be vigilant about Covid-19 and handed out around 400 lateral flow tests.
Mohammed Bilal, who attended the event, said: "With the restrictions eased now, it's so much better where everybody can come together and celebrate Eid together."
