A retired gardener has been praised online for his green-fingered volunteering.

Peter Fawcett, from Cleckheaton in West Yorkshire, has been looking after floral decorations on Cleckheaton's main street for four years.

The 72-year-old said he just wants to brighten up his community and give people a bit of local pride.

He said: "The aim is to just give people who come to Cleckheaton a nice welcome."