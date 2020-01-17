Leeds's imposing Kirkgate Market is a key part of the city's centre - but what could the historic area look like in 2030?

Artist and science communicator James McKay created an image of the area around the market in the future to show what could happen if the council achieve their goal of becoming carbon neutral.

Mr McKay, who uses paintings to explain scientific and archaeological discoveries, created the artwork for BBC Radio 5 Live

The station has launched a year-long project following the city of Leeds, which has committed to reduce direct emissions to net-zero by 2030.

Leeds: City On A Mission aims to show what a net-zero economy could really mean for people's homes, work, travel, diet and leisure time