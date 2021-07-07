Bradford riots 2001: Reflections from the city 20 years on
In July 2001, areas of Bradford exploded into violence as rioting broke out.
Business and shops were destroyed, hundreds of police were injured and almost as many protesters arrested.
Twenty years on, Sharat Hussain, a youth worker who attempted to dissuade others from rioting, speaks to some of those who were there.
Some tell him about the scars left by the disorder and ask whether the city has been able to heal the divisions.
