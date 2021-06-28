A huge street party in an area with England's second-highest coronavirus infection rate was a "blatant breach" of restrictions, police have said.

Hundreds are thought to have attended the mass gathering in Hyde Park, Leeds, on Saturday night.

Footage believed to have been recorded at the event shows huge crowds singing and dancing.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the party continued until 06:00 BST on Sunday.

Official figures show 120 positive cases were reported in the suburb, home to a large student population, in the seven days to 23 June.

Tenancies on many properties are due to end this week as the academic year draws to a close.

West Yorkshire Police said it received calls in the early hours of Sunday about the party but officers "were unable to attend as they were responding to more urgent calls for service".

However, the party was being "continually monitored and risk-assessed," they said, and officers were attempting to identify the organisers.