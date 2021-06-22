CCTV footage showing police attempts to restrain a man who later died has been shared following the conclusion of his inquest.

Andrew Hall, 43, from Huddersfield, was admitted to hospital after being restrained by up to six officers at Huddersfield police station in 2016 and went into cardiac arrest.

It was later found that he had an undiagnosed severe heart condition.

An inquest jury found police officers had used "justified, necessary and proportionate" force in their actions.