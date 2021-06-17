Stanningley shop crash caught on video as driver ploughs into store
A driver has been arrested after a car smashed into a shop in Leeds.
The Audi A4 crashed into a tattoo studio and barber's premises on Bradford Road in Stanningley just before 02:30 BST.
Police said the driver ran away from officers after the crash but was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, assaulting police and failing to stop.
He was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious injuries.
