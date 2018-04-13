More than 100 water voles have been released into Yorkshire's waters as part of a conservation project.

The water voles have been introduced into parts of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty by Yorkshire Water.

The animals, which are an endangered species in the UK, have been bred in captivity.

Jennifer Tratt, an ecologist, said: "It's a really great feeling when you've spent a long time breeding them. It's so nice to be able to see them swim across the pond happily."