About 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze in an eighth-floor flat in Leeds.

The fire broke out at a flat and balcony of a high-rise building in Little Neville Street in the city centre at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Three people who were in the flat got out uninjured, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Specialist equipment including an aerial appliance fought the flames that could be seen across the city.