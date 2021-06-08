A police force has launched an internal investigation after footage of a black man being arrested was shared online.

Footage recorded by a member of the public shows three officers restraining the suspect on Albion Street, Leeds.

At one point, pepper spray is discharged and shouts of disapproval can be heard from onlookers.

West Yorkshire Police said the man had resisted arrest before being held on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place on Monday.

The force has been criticised for displaying "disproportionate force", but said the suspect suffered no injuries during his arrest or detention.

A spokesperson said "incapacitant spray" and "physical control" was used to detain the man after he resisted arrest.

Leeds District Commander Ch Supt Damien Miller said: "We recognise the understandable concerns that exist around police interactions with people from ethnic minority communities, and we continue to work closely with those communities."

The man, who was issued with a community resolution, which does not involve going to court, was released on Tuesday.

The case has been referred to the force's own professional standards directorate for a formal review.