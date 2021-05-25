Mayor critical of government Kirklees Covid advice

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin has criticised the government over the announcement of new guidelines around travel and social gatherings in Kirklees.

People in Kirklees and seven other areas of England are being told not to make unnecessary journeys and to avoid meeting indoors.

The advice was published online on Friday without an announcement and urges "an extra cautious approach".

Ms Brabin said communities needed "clarity on what they are being asked to do" and that for the guidance to be released as it had been was "frankly very disappointing".