A Yorkshireman's YouTube channel, where he rates takeaways across the country, has gone viral.

Danny Malin, who lives in Leeds, makes videos for the Rate My Takeaway channel and they have been watched millions of times over the last few weeks.

He has been taking a picnic table to independent takeaways across Yorkshire and the rest of the UK and rating their food.

He said: "The strange thing is people coming up to me, asking for selfies and stuff like that, because as far as I'm concerned, I'm just this fat guy eating a kebab."

