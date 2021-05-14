Layton Riches, from Barnsley, started playing golf about 18 months ago and has been shortlisted to play in the British Junior Golf Tour.

The eight-year-old started playing when his uncle gave him a second-hand set of clubs as a Christmas present.

Since then his Dad has become his caddy and he's gone on to beat many adults in his local club.

Dale Riches, Layton's dad, said losing to him gave him "mixed emotions" and that he's "somebody that I'd love to lose to every single round."

Layton hopes to one day become Masters champion.