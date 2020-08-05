A volunteer litter-picker believes that sorting out rubbish left in streets and open spaces should be higher up the political agenda.

Rebwar Sharazure volunteers to clear litter from parks and streets in West Yorkshire during his spare time.

With local elections taking place across England on Thursday 6 May, he believes local politicians can do more to prevent litter.

Mr Sharazure: "I would like them to get involved with litter-picking and to see the issue and make a plan to tackle this issue."

"My message is please take care of Leeds."

On 6 May across England millions of people will be voting for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners. Find out who is standing in your area here.