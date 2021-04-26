Crews and specialist wildfire units have been tackling a huge mile-long moorland blaze near Huddersfield.

The fire on Marsden Moor near Black Moss Reservoir and Swellands Reservoir started at 19:00 BST on Sunday, owner National Trust said.

It has caused major damage and could have been avoided, the trust added.

The blaze comes almost two years to the day since a fire started by a barbecue destroyed seven sq km (1,730 acres) of land in April 2019.