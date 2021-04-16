A Bradford woman has recounted meeting the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh when she was a child.

Disha Joshi, 23, handed the royal couple a bouquet of flowers as they officially opened a temple in the city in 2007.

Ms Joshi said: "Normally I would dread getting out of bed, however this morning I was absolutely thrilled.

"It was honestly very, very exciting. I spent the whole morning practising my curtsy."