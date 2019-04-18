An 18-year-old woman has shared her experiences of living with the condition known as Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

Cassie Hargreaves can have multiple seizures, each lasting up 20 minutes, every day.

She frequently suffers memory loss, which in some instances has led to her forgetting her own family.

Cassie, from West Yorkshire, said: "If I go out I'm afraid to go out and have a seizure or forget where I am, forget who I'm with."

According to the national charity FND Hope UK it's estimated that around 100,000 adults in the UK have the complaint.

Charity chairperson Cindy Smulders said: "The awareness is incredibly bad… it's the most common condition you've probably never heard of."