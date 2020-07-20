BBC News

Leeds Woodhouse Moor: Revellers leave mounds of rubbish

This was the scene at Woodhouse Moor in Leeds the morning after hundreds of people gathered to enjoy a day of warm weather.

Bottles, cans, barbecues and more were strewn across the site in Hyde Park following crowds converging at the site on Tuesday.

A team from Leeds City Council was on site and beginning to try to tidy away the litter following the previous day's events.

Leeds & West Yorkshire