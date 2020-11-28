A photographic project aimed at encouraging 100 women to show off their creativity is taking place in a Yorkshire town.

The 100 Creative Women and Girls Project gives participants the opportunity to show what art and culture means to them.

Photographer Lisa Holmes took pictures of some of the women and said: "I was so impressed with the barriers people overcame with their self- confidence."

She added: "This was an opportunity to embrace themselves."

Emma Rochford, from project organisers Keighley Creative, said no matter what the art form, "it was about showing they have just as much value as everything else".

The portraits can be seen in Keighley town centre.