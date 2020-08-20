A charity food scheme in Halifax has "brought the community together", according to organisers.

The Halifax Community Fridge began during the pandemic and offers free food every day of the week to those in need.

Organised by the Madni Mosque in the town, the scheme relies on donations and volunteers working in their spare time.

One of the organisers, Hassan Riaz, said: "It really ensures that no-one goes to sleep on an empty stomach in our community."