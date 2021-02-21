An artist's ambitious project to paint every sunrise in 2021 is helping him learn to "live presently and enjoy the moment".

Tom Newhouse, 23, first watches the sunrise in the open air and captures it on film before recreating it in oils in his studio.

The Leeds-based artist said he believed experiencing things like the "incredible" sunrises was "really important" and "what gets me going".

He added that the finished 365 paintings would "work as one grand display of colour".

